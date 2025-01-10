Caste Census Sparks Controversy Ahead of Key Karnataka Meeting

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced that the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting set for next week might address both development projects and the contentious Socio-Economic and Education Survey, commonly referred to as the 'caste census'.

The meeting, scheduled for December 13, has drawn significant interest amid internal 'dinner politics' within the Congress party's state division.

While the specific agenda remains unclear, discussions are likely to include developmental plans for MLA constituencies, owing to the approaching budget session. With Chief Minister Siddaramaiah holding the finance portfolio, significant policy decisions, such as the caste census, might also be deliberated at this crucial gathering.

