Caste Census Sparks Controversy Ahead of Key Karnataka Meeting

Karnataka's upcoming Congress Legislature Party meeting may discuss development works in MLA constituencies and the contentious Socio-Economic and Education Survey report, known as the 'caste census'. The meeting, scheduled for December 13, follows political tension within the state unit, with key decisions expected ahead of the budget session.

  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced that the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting set for next week might address both development projects and the contentious Socio-Economic and Education Survey, commonly referred to as the 'caste census'.

The meeting, scheduled for December 13, has drawn significant interest amid internal 'dinner politics' within the Congress party's state division.

While the specific agenda remains unclear, discussions are likely to include developmental plans for MLA constituencies, owing to the approaching budget session. With Chief Minister Siddaramaiah holding the finance portfolio, significant policy decisions, such as the caste census, might also be deliberated at this crucial gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

