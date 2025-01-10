Raghubar Das's Return: A Political Journey Revisited
Former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das has rejoined the BJP after resigning as Odisha governor, asserting the party's determination to regain power in the state despite recent election setbacks. Das was warmly welcomed back into the BJP, highlighting his enduring commitment to public service.
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has rejoined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), expressing confidence in the party's future electoral success in the state. His return to the party fold follows his resignation from the post of Odisha governor, a position he relinquished to re-enter active politics.
Das was greeted with a warm reception at the BJP state headquarters, underscoring the party's belief in his leadership. Das has a storied history with the party, dating back to 1980, and expressed his commitment to serving the people of Jharkhand once again.
The BJP, however, suffered a setback in the 2024 Jharkhand assembly elections, securing just 21 seats against the JMM-led alliance's 56. Despite the setback, Das emphasized the party's respect for the people's mandate and its plans to monitor government promises closely, indicating potential agitation if they fall short.
