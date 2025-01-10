Left Menu

Dance Bar Drama: Alleged Mislinking to Aaditya Thackeray Sparks Investigation

Vinayak Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT) has lodged a police complaint about a misleading video linking Aaditya Thackeray to a dance bar raid. The video falsely claims the venue is a cafe owned by Thackeray. Cyber police are investigating potential defamatory motives behind the video's creation and distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-01-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 16:47 IST
Dance Bar Drama: Alleged Mislinking to Aaditya Thackeray Sparks Investigation
video
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinayak Raut has filed a police complaint regarding a controversial video linked to Aaditya Thackeray. The video allegedly associates an Andheri dance bar raid with Thackeray, falsely claiming the premises is a cafe he owns.

The footage captures women emerging from a concealed area after police intervention, with superimposed text suggesting the involvement of the former Maharashtra minister. Raut argues this content was deliberately crafted to defame Thackeray and mislead the public.

The cyber police branch in Mumbai has begun probing the origins of the video. The investigation aims to uncover any malicious intent in its creation and spread on social media. Legal action is anticipated as authorities delve deeper into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025