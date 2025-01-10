Dance Bar Drama: Alleged Mislinking to Aaditya Thackeray Sparks Investigation

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinayak Raut has filed a police complaint regarding a controversial video linked to Aaditya Thackeray. The video allegedly associates an Andheri dance bar raid with Thackeray, falsely claiming the premises is a cafe he owns.

The footage captures women emerging from a concealed area after police intervention, with superimposed text suggesting the involvement of the former Maharashtra minister. Raut argues this content was deliberately crafted to defame Thackeray and mislead the public.

The cyber police branch in Mumbai has begun probing the origins of the video. The investigation aims to uncover any malicious intent in its creation and spread on social media. Legal action is anticipated as authorities delve deeper into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)