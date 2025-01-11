Left Menu

Amit Shah's Scathing Critique: AAP's 'Costly Lavishness' vs. BJP's 'Manifesto of Relief'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched an intense attack on the Aam Aadmi Party, criticizing their mismanagement and highlighting BJP's promises for slum dwellers. Shah emphasized the discrepancies in AAP's governance and assured Delhi's liberation from 'AAP-da' on February 5, pledging housing solutions and relief to the common man.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah intensified his criticism of the Aam Aadmi Party, slamming the lavish expenditures of Arvind Kejriwal's government, particularly highlighting the expensive toilet in Kejriwal's residence compared to the city's slums.

Addressing a conference for slum dwellers in New Delhi, Shah underscored the BJP's manifesto as a promise of relief and a solution to the myriad problems faced by the capital's underprivileged residents. He claimed that the manifesto is a guarantee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to improving their living conditions.

Shah accused the AAP of failing to address pressing issues such as water pollution and infrastructural decay, calling on Delhi's voters to end what he described as the 'disastrous' reign of Kejriwal on the upcoming election day, February 5. He reassured that a BJP-led government would remedy Delhi's woes, pledging new housing and clean water access.

