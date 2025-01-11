Vijay Slam Tamil Nadu Govt Over Unfulfilled NEET Promise

In a pointed attack on the Tamil Nadu administration, actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader Vijay criticized the government for its inability to abolish the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), accusing the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party of betraying the public.

Vijay, through a social media post, charged that the DMK had promised to scrap NEET during the 2021 election campaign but failed to deliver on that assurance upon taking power, claiming they misled voters by suggesting they possessed the knowledge to abolish NEET.

Further fuelling the debate, Vijay expressed dissatisfaction with NEET exams and advocated for the reallocation of education and sanitation responsibilities to the state list from the concurrent list. His comments echo sentiments previously voiced by AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami, who criticized DMK MPs' silence on the NEET issue in Parliament.

