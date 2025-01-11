Left Menu

Vijay Slam Tamil Nadu Govt Over Unfulfilled NEET Promise

Actor Vijay criticizes the Tamil Nadu government for failing to scrap NEET, accusing DMK of betraying voter trust. AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami echoes criticism against DMK's inaction in Parliament. Vijay urges moving education policies to state control, highlighting a broader discontent over NEET.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 20:11 IST
Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay (File Photo/ X@actorvijay). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed attack on the Tamil Nadu administration, actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader Vijay criticized the government for its inability to abolish the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), accusing the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party of betraying the public.

Vijay, through a social media post, charged that the DMK had promised to scrap NEET during the 2021 election campaign but failed to deliver on that assurance upon taking power, claiming they misled voters by suggesting they possessed the knowledge to abolish NEET.

Further fuelling the debate, Vijay expressed dissatisfaction with NEET exams and advocated for the reallocation of education and sanitation responsibilities to the state list from the concurrent list. His comments echo sentiments previously voiced by AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami, who criticized DMK MPs' silence on the NEET issue in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

