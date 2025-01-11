Left Menu

Chandra Kumar Named DMK Candidate for Erode East Bypoll

VC Chandra Kumar has been announced as the DMK candidate for the Erode East Assembly bypoll on February 5. This follows an agreement with the Congress, after the seat's previous MLA, EVKS Elangovan, passed away. Chandra Kumar previously contested in 2011 and 2016 for different parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Erode | Updated: 11-01-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 20:23 IST
Chandra Kumar Named DMK Candidate for Erode East Bypoll
Chandra Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

VC Chandra Kumar has been selected as the DMK candidate for the upcoming Erode East Assembly bypoll, scheduled for February 5.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin in Chennai, following discussions with the Congress, which previously held the seat. The bypoll arises after the demise of former MLA EVKS Elangovan.

Chandra Kumar, who was once a DMK member, joined the DMDK and won the constituency in 2011 but lost in 2016. He subsequently rejoined the DMK and is now the propaganda wing's joint secretary. He is expected to file his nomination on January 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025