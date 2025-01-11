Chandra Kumar Named DMK Candidate for Erode East Bypoll

VC Chandra Kumar has been selected as the DMK candidate for the upcoming Erode East Assembly bypoll, scheduled for February 5.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin in Chennai, following discussions with the Congress, which previously held the seat. The bypoll arises after the demise of former MLA EVKS Elangovan.

Chandra Kumar, who was once a DMK member, joined the DMDK and won the constituency in 2011 but lost in 2016. He subsequently rejoined the DMK and is now the propaganda wing's joint secretary. He is expected to file his nomination on January 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)