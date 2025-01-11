Left Menu

Gopal Rai Highlights Decade of Progress in Babarpur Under AAP Rule

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai claims significant progress in Babarpur over the past decade, emphasizing road construction, new pipelines, and the opening of 16 Mohalla Clinics. Amid preparations for new elections, Rai faces competition from Congress and BJP in the upcoming Delhi assembly polls scheduled for February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 20:25 IST
Delhi Minister Gopal Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gopal Rai, a prominent Delhi Minister and two-time MLA from Babarpur, emphasized the transformative development in the assembly constituency under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the past decade. Speaking to ANI, Rai, who will again be contending for the seat, outlined major initiatives such as the construction of over 90 roads, installation of new pipelines, operationalization of 16 Mohalla Clinics, and modernization of schools.

"The Aam Aadmi Party government has undertaken significant development for the public," said Rai. "Babarpur, once the most backward assembly, has seen substantial progress in basic facilities. Over ten years, we've ensured essentials such as roads, sewage, and security through CCTV."

He added that efforts to remove the stigma of backwardness included building a mini stadium in the Yamuna Paar region. Facing opposition from Congress's Haji Mohammad Ishraq Khan, Rai awaits the BJP's candidate for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls set for February 5. With a historically dominant AAP, the elections could mark a crucial turning point for the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

