Bihar Politics: NDA's Stronghold and Commitment to Women's Empowerment

In a firm statement on Saturday, BJP leader and Bihar Minister Prem Kumar emphasized the unwavering support for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state, dismissing any political significance of Lalu Yadav. Speaking to ANI, Kumar stressed that Bihar's populace desires a double-engine government to accelerate development.

The minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in Bihar, Kumar declared, "The public has rejected Lalu Yadav. He no longer holds importance in Bihar politics, where people stand with the NDA, craving a government that propels Bihar's growth." This sentiment echoes Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan's earlier remarks, expressing confidence in the NDA securing over 225 seats in the upcoming assembly elections, out of the total 243 seats.

Paswan assured, "The NDA will remain intact through the assembly elections. The coalition, including JD(U) Chief Nitish Kumar, BJP, HAM, LJP (Ram Vilas), and RLSP, pledges to form a robust government." Chief Minister Nitish Kumar concurrently emphasized his administration's dedication to women's empowerment via initiatives like the 'Jeevika Didi' scheme. Aiming for inclusivity, Kumar recalled his past alliances with the opposition, reaffirming dedication to societal welfare across communities. "We've worked for everyone—Hindus, Muslims, upper castes, backward communities, Dalits, or women," he stated, critiquing the opposition's efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)