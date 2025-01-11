Left Menu

Defence Minister Denies Deal for Imran Khan's Transfer

Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, refuted claims that the government proposed relocating former PM Imran Khan from Adiala Jail to house arrest. Asif emphasized that Khan's legal matters are judiciary issues, while criticizing the PTI for spreading false narratives to gain political advantage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 11-01-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 21:49 IST
Defence Minister Denies Deal for Imran Khan's Transfer
Khawaja Asif
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Defence Minister of Pakistan, Khawaja Asif, has firmly denied rumors regarding a government proposal to transfer former Prime Minister Imran Khan from Adiala Jail to either his Banigala residence or house arrest. Speaking in Sialkot, Asif clarified, "No such proposal has been made, nor is there any pressure for his release."

These remarks came in response to statements made by Imran Khan's sister, Aleema Khan, who suggested that her brother had been offered a deal to be relocated. Asif pointed out that Khan's detainment issues are solely under the judiciary's purview, dismissing the transfer claims as unfounded and accusing PTI of misleading the public for political advantage.

Asif further reiterated, "Imran Khan's future will be decided by the courts, not by the government." Despite Khan's continued imprisonment since mid-2023 and speculations of a settlement to end his detention, political tensions persist between PTI and the government, with recent attempts to resume talks proving unsuccessful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025