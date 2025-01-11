Defence Minister Denies Deal for Imran Khan's Transfer

The Defence Minister of Pakistan, Khawaja Asif, has firmly denied rumors regarding a government proposal to transfer former Prime Minister Imran Khan from Adiala Jail to either his Banigala residence or house arrest. Speaking in Sialkot, Asif clarified, "No such proposal has been made, nor is there any pressure for his release."

These remarks came in response to statements made by Imran Khan's sister, Aleema Khan, who suggested that her brother had been offered a deal to be relocated. Asif pointed out that Khan's detainment issues are solely under the judiciary's purview, dismissing the transfer claims as unfounded and accusing PTI of misleading the public for political advantage.

Asif further reiterated, "Imran Khan's future will be decided by the courts, not by the government." Despite Khan's continued imprisonment since mid-2023 and speculations of a settlement to end his detention, political tensions persist between PTI and the government, with recent attempts to resume talks proving unsuccessful.

(With inputs from agencies.)