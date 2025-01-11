Left Menu

Political Duel in Delhi: Kejriwal Challenges BJP's Alleged CM Pick

Arvind Kejriwal claims BJP's CM candidate for Delhi is Ramesh Bidhuri, sparking political tension. Amit Shah calls it baseless and accuses Kejriwal of manipulative tactics. Kejriwal seeks public debate to contrast visions. BJP denies claims, insisting on democratic process for selecting their leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 21:55 IST
Political tensions escalate in Delhi as AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal claims that BJP's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections will be former MP Ramesh Bidhuri. The BJP dismissed Kejriwal's statement as a 'baseless rumour'.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused Kejriwal of spreading falsehoods for political gain during an address at the 'Jhuggi Basti Pradhan Sammelan'. Shah questioned Kejriwal's authority to decide BJP's leadership choices, emphasizing the Delhi electorate's awareness of such tactics.

Kejriwal has challenged Bidhuri to a public debate, asserting that it would allow Delhi voters to judge the candidates' merits. The upcoming elections, scheduled for February 5, are crucial as AAP aims for a third consecutive term while BJP counters with their political narrative.

