Efforts Intensify to Secure Hostage Deal and Ceasefire in Gaza

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff is intensifying efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, following meetings with Qatari and Israeli leaders. The discussions aim to end hostilities and release hostages held by Hamas before Trump's inauguration.

Indirect negotiations, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, have seen some progress towards a ceasefire, though the details remain scarce. Palestinian health officials report over 46,000 deaths, as the region faces severe humanitarian crises.

Recent violence saw significant casualties, including the fatal Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. The Israeli military claims to target Hamas militants, yet civilian safety remains a major concern, further urging calls for an immediate resolution.

