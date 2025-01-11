Delhi Assembly Elections: Kejriwal's Challenge to BJP's Alleged CM Candidate

Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP chief, has ignited a political tussle by alleging that the BJP intends to nominate Ramesh Bidhuri as its chief ministerial candidate for the Delhi Assembly elections. This claim was swiftly dismissed by BJP leaders as a 'baseless rumour'.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah rebuked Kejriwal's assertions, questioning his authority to decide the BJP's candidate, and accused him of spreading misinformation for political leverage. Shah's comments came during an address at the 'Jhuggi Basti Pradhan Sammelan'.

Kejriwal responded by challenging Bidhuri, the BJP candidate for the Kalkaji seat, to a public debate, urging for a transparent discussion on their respective visions for Delhi. Meanwhile, the BJP underscored its democratic processes, emphasizing that elected MLAs would select their leader.

