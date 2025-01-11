Delhi Assembly Elections: Kejriwal's Challenge to BJP's Alleged CM Candidate
Arvind Kejriwal claims BJP plans to field Ramesh Bidhuri as Delhi CM candidate, sparking a feud with BJP leaders, including Amit Shah. Kejriwal proposes a public debate with Bidhuri to allow voters to decide. BJP dismisses the claims as rumors, reiterating its internal democratic process.
- Country:
- India
Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP chief, has ignited a political tussle by alleging that the BJP intends to nominate Ramesh Bidhuri as its chief ministerial candidate for the Delhi Assembly elections. This claim was swiftly dismissed by BJP leaders as a 'baseless rumour'.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah rebuked Kejriwal's assertions, questioning his authority to decide the BJP's candidate, and accused him of spreading misinformation for political leverage. Shah's comments came during an address at the 'Jhuggi Basti Pradhan Sammelan'.
Kejriwal responded by challenging Bidhuri, the BJP candidate for the Kalkaji seat, to a public debate, urging for a transparent discussion on their respective visions for Delhi. Meanwhile, the BJP underscored its democratic processes, emphasizing that elected MLAs would select their leader.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Elections
- Bidhuri
- Kejriwal
- AAP
- BJP
- Chief Minister
- Candidacy
- Public Debate
- Shah
- Delhi Politics
ALSO READ
BJP Criticizes Congress for Politicizing Dr. Manmohan Singh's Demise
Maharashtra Political Tensions: BJP Criticizes NCP Amid Sarpanch Murder Case
Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Sabotaging AAP Welfare Schemes Amid Allegations
Political Clash: Mahila Samman Yojana Sparks BJP and AAP Row
Deputy Chief Minister's Warning: No Tolerance for Attacks on Officials