Political Showdown in Delhi Escalates: BJP vs. AAP

With the Delhi Assembly elections on the horizon, the rivalry between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has reached a fever pitch. On Sunday, sharp accusations were traded as both parties accused each other of engaging in 'electoral fraud'. The BJP has lambasted the AAP-led government, citing extensive corruption, inefficiency in public welfare implementation, and negligence in addressing the rising pollution levels in the capital.

The BJP described AAP's governance as a threat, using the term 'AAPda' to denote the disruptions caused under AAP leadership. AAP retaliated by branding the BJP as the 'Galli Galoch party' and alleging it engaged in deceitful election tactics. Arvind Kejriwal, the former Chief Minister, challenged BJP's Chief Ministerial candidate Ramesh Bidhuri, urging a public debate between the two parties' candidates.

As tensions mount, Home Minister Amit Shah led the BJP's offensive, criticizing the cost of facilities in Kejriwal's administration and promising relief through their manifesto, labelled as a guarantee by PM Modi. Meanwhile, accusations from AAP MP Sanjay Singh about BJP's alleged 'electoral scams' and manipulation of the voter list have further stirred the political pot. Amid these heated exchanges, BJP released its second list of candidates, including former AAP leader Kapil Mishra, highlighting the stakes of the upcoming election.

(With inputs from agencies.)