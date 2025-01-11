Left Menu

Political Showdown in Delhi Escalates: BJP vs. AAP

As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, the political clash between BJP and AAP intensifies. Sharpening accusations of corruption and electoral fraud fly from both sides, with BJP criticizing AAP's governance failures and AAP challenging BJP's strategies, demanding a debate among Chief Ministerial candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 23:21 IST
Political Showdown in Delhi Escalates: BJP vs. AAP
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriewal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the Delhi Assembly elections on the horizon, the rivalry between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has reached a fever pitch. On Sunday, sharp accusations were traded as both parties accused each other of engaging in 'electoral fraud'. The BJP has lambasted the AAP-led government, citing extensive corruption, inefficiency in public welfare implementation, and negligence in addressing the rising pollution levels in the capital.

The BJP described AAP's governance as a threat, using the term 'AAPda' to denote the disruptions caused under AAP leadership. AAP retaliated by branding the BJP as the 'Galli Galoch party' and alleging it engaged in deceitful election tactics. Arvind Kejriwal, the former Chief Minister, challenged BJP's Chief Ministerial candidate Ramesh Bidhuri, urging a public debate between the two parties' candidates.

As tensions mount, Home Minister Amit Shah led the BJP's offensive, criticizing the cost of facilities in Kejriwal's administration and promising relief through their manifesto, labelled as a guarantee by PM Modi. Meanwhile, accusations from AAP MP Sanjay Singh about BJP's alleged 'electoral scams' and manipulation of the voter list have further stirred the political pot. Amid these heated exchanges, BJP released its second list of candidates, including former AAP leader Kapil Mishra, highlighting the stakes of the upcoming election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025