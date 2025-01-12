Biden Bestows Highest Honor on Pope Francis

In a notable moment in his presidency, President Joe Biden honored Pope Francis with the prestigious Presidential Medal of Freedom with distinction. The award, recognized as the highest civilian honor, was granted during a phone call due to Biden's change of plans caused by the California wildfires.

Initially planned as a personal presentation in Rome, the award ceremony was altered, allowing for a deeper conversation between the President and the Pope about global peace and humanitarian efforts. This marks Biden's sole presentation of this distinguished version of the honor during his presidency.

Praising Pope Francis for his enduring mission to serve the impoverished and foster interfaith harmony, Biden's gesture echoes his own past recognition in 2015, when former President Obama awarded him the same honor. As Biden prepares to leave office, he continues to acknowledge influential figures who champion positive change.

(With inputs from agencies.)