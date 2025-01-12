Left Menu

Biden Bestows Highest Honor on Pope Francis

President Joe Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom with distinction to Pope Francis, recognizing him as a beacon of faith, hope, and love worldwide. Although the ceremony was initially planned in Rome, Biden altered his schedule to monitor California wildfires, presenting the award via phone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2025 05:09 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 05:09 IST
Biden Bestows Highest Honor on Pope Francis
Joe Biden
  • Country:
  • United States

In a notable moment in his presidency, President Joe Biden honored Pope Francis with the prestigious Presidential Medal of Freedom with distinction. The award, recognized as the highest civilian honor, was granted during a phone call due to Biden's change of plans caused by the California wildfires.

Initially planned as a personal presentation in Rome, the award ceremony was altered, allowing for a deeper conversation between the President and the Pope about global peace and humanitarian efforts. This marks Biden's sole presentation of this distinguished version of the honor during his presidency.

Praising Pope Francis for his enduring mission to serve the impoverished and foster interfaith harmony, Biden's gesture echoes his own past recognition in 2015, when former President Obama awarded him the same honor. As Biden prepares to leave office, he continues to acknowledge influential figures who champion positive change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025