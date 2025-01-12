Left Menu

BJP's Shirdi Convention: Strategic Blueprint for Local Polls

The Maharashtra BJP's convention in Shirdi aims to refine strategies for local body polls following their success in the 2024 state assembly elections. The event will see high-level discussions on strengthening positions in municipal corporations with participation from Union minister Amit Shah.

Updated: 12-01-2025 10:40 IST
The Maharashtra BJP is poised to realign its strategies for upcoming local body elections at a convention in Shirdi. This gathering marks the first major rally since the party's noteworthy performance in the 2024 state assembly polls and the subsequent government formation under Devendra Fadnavis.

Union minister Amit Shah is set to address nearly 15,000 delegates at the Shirdi temple town, focusing on strengthening the BJP's presence in 27 municipal corporations. The convention will deliberate on tackling ground-level challenges and planning organisational shifts.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized that this convention serves both as a token of gratitude to party functionaries and as an opportunity to mobilize the youth with campaigns inspired by Swami Vivekananda, aligning with National Youth Day celebrations on January 12.

