Croatian Presidential Runoff: Milanovic vs. Primorac

Incumbent Croatian President Zoran Milanovic is poised for reelection as he competes against Dragan Primorac of the ruling conservative party in Sunday's runoff.

Milanovic, known for his leftist leanings and fiery rhetoric, failed to secure a decisive victory in the initial vote, necessitating a head-to-head contest with Primorac, a former forensic scientist.

The election underscores the political tension in Croatia, a country hindered by inflation, corruption issues, and a labor shortage. Despite limited presidential power, Milanovic's critical view on Western military aid to Ukraine and his combative approach to politics keep him at the forefront of national debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)