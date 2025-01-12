Left Menu

Croatian Presidential Runoff: Milanovic vs. Primorac

Croatia's President Zoran Milanovic faces Dragan Primorac in a runoff election. While Milanovic leads, controversies around his pro-Russian stance and combative style loom large. With limited presidential powers, the election remains pivotal in shaping Croatia's political future amid economic challenges and NATO-EU relations.

Croatian Presidential Runoff: Milanovic vs. Primorac
Incumbent Croatian President Zoran Milanovic is poised for reelection as he competes against Dragan Primorac of the ruling conservative party in Sunday's runoff.

Milanovic, known for his leftist leanings and fiery rhetoric, failed to secure a decisive victory in the initial vote, necessitating a head-to-head contest with Primorac, a former forensic scientist.

The election underscores the political tension in Croatia, a country hindered by inflation, corruption issues, and a labor shortage. Despite limited presidential power, Milanovic's critical view on Western military aid to Ukraine and his combative approach to politics keep him at the forefront of national debate.

