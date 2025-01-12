Karnataka Caste Census Stirs Political Tensions

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has urged the Vokkaliga Sangha to delay its meeting on the contentious issue of the caste census, warning members against internecine squabbles. Shivakumar stated he would appoint an administrator if conflicts persisted. The Vokkaliga community, a significant agrarian group in Karnataka, plays a key role in the issue.

The socio-economic and education survey report, commonly referred to as the caste census, was handed over to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in February 2024. The report has ignited debates among different backward communities, with some voicing opposition to its findings.

The state's Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, H K Patil, announced that the cabinet will discuss the caste census in its forthcoming meeting. Additionally, there are ongoing issues related to a case against BJP MLC C T Ravi, accused of using inappropriate language during a session in December 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)