Western Region Roundup: Encounters, Political Shifts, and A Stalking Scandal
In a roundup from the Western Region, three Naxalites were killed in Chhattisgarh, while in Maharashtra, 5,000 youths have left Naxalism, according to Nitin Gadkari. Political friction arose as Shiv Sena (UBT) announced solo bids for local elections, and a Vadodara professor was arrested for stalking.
In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a significant encounter led to the death of three Naxalites, signaling ongoing tensions in the region, local police reported.
Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced a decline in Naxalism as 5,000 youths have joined the mainstream, many securing employment, indicating a shift towards stability.
The political landscape is also evolving, with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut asserting his party's intention to contest local body elections independently, aiming to strengthen its base, as criticisms emerge from BJP MP Narayan Rane. Additionally, a scandal in Vadodara has surfaced with the arrest of a university staff member over allegations of stalking a student.
(With inputs from agencies.)
