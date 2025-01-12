Western Region Roundup: Encounters, Political Shifts, and A Stalking Scandal

In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a significant encounter led to the death of three Naxalites, signaling ongoing tensions in the region, local police reported.

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced a decline in Naxalism as 5,000 youths have joined the mainstream, many securing employment, indicating a shift towards stability.

The political landscape is also evolving, with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut asserting his party's intention to contest local body elections independently, aiming to strengthen its base, as criticisms emerge from BJP MP Narayan Rane. Additionally, a scandal in Vadodara has surfaced with the arrest of a university staff member over allegations of stalking a student.

