Pioneering Portrait: Janet Yellen's Moment Captured by Sharon Sprung

Renowned Brooklyn artist Sharon Sprung, celebrated for her iconic painting of Michelle Obama, is now set to capture another trailblazer: U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Yellen, the first woman to lead the Treasury, met with Sprung at the Treasury Department to discuss the portrait shortly after the presidential election.

The painting, anticipated for completion in August, will be displayed on the third floor of the historic Treasury building. It will stand alongside portraits of Yellen's male predecessors, marking her monumental role in history, according to Sprung. The artist, who has long admired Yellen, aims to depict her as powerfully as the male figures traditionally celebrated in portraiture.

This portrait signifies a broader expansion in American portraiture, which historically favored privileged men, noted Rhea Combs of the Smithsonian. As Yellen reflects on her storied career in economics, the forthcoming portrait stands as a testament to her groundbreaking achievements and the continuously evolving narrative of American history.

