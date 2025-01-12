Left Menu

Pioneering Portrait: Janet Yellen's Moment Captured by Sharon Sprung

Renowned artist Sharon Sprung, who painted Michelle Obama's portrait, is working on an official portrait of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. The painting will be displayed in the historic Treasury building alongside her male predecessors. Sprung aims to capture Yellen's courage and significance as a pioneering leader in American economics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 17:32 IST
Pioneering Portrait: Janet Yellen's Moment Captured by Sharon Sprung

Renowned Brooklyn artist Sharon Sprung, celebrated for her iconic painting of Michelle Obama, is now set to capture another trailblazer: U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Yellen, the first woman to lead the Treasury, met with Sprung at the Treasury Department to discuss the portrait shortly after the presidential election.

The painting, anticipated for completion in August, will be displayed on the third floor of the historic Treasury building. It will stand alongside portraits of Yellen's male predecessors, marking her monumental role in history, according to Sprung. The artist, who has long admired Yellen, aims to depict her as powerfully as the male figures traditionally celebrated in portraiture.

This portrait signifies a broader expansion in American portraiture, which historically favored privileged men, noted Rhea Combs of the Smithsonian. As Yellen reflects on her storied career in economics, the forthcoming portrait stands as a testament to her groundbreaking achievements and the continuously evolving narrative of American history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025