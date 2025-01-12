Left Menu

Jaishankar's Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening India-Spain Ties

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar embarks on a two-day visit to Spain to enhance bilateral relations. This visit follows Spanish President Pedro Sanchez's trip to India. Jaishankar will meet Spanish leaders, address the Annual Conference of Spanish Ambassadors, and review previous agreements on defense, security, and connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 19:33 IST
Jaishankar's Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening India-Spain Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is scheduled to visit Spain for two days starting Monday. This visit aims to evaluate the trajectory of bilateral relations between India and Spain, coming nearly two-and-a-half months after Spanish President Pedro Sanchez's visit to India.

During his stay, Jaishankar will engage with Spanish leadership, including his counterpart, Foreign Minister Manuel Albares, to discuss a wide range of bilateral, regional, and global matters of mutual interest. This marks his first visit to Spain in his capacity as external affairs minister.

Jaishankar will also address the 9th Annual Conference of Spanish Ambassadors and connect with the Indian community residing in Spain. His visit follows the recent discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Sanchez, which broadened areas of collaboration including defense, security, and connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025