Jaishankar's Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening India-Spain Ties

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is scheduled to visit Spain for two days starting Monday. This visit aims to evaluate the trajectory of bilateral relations between India and Spain, coming nearly two-and-a-half months after Spanish President Pedro Sanchez's visit to India.

During his stay, Jaishankar will engage with Spanish leadership, including his counterpart, Foreign Minister Manuel Albares, to discuss a wide range of bilateral, regional, and global matters of mutual interest. This marks his first visit to Spain in his capacity as external affairs minister.

Jaishankar will also address the 9th Annual Conference of Spanish Ambassadors and connect with the Indian community residing in Spain. His visit follows the recent discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Sanchez, which broadened areas of collaboration including defense, security, and connectivity.

