EU Ministers to Reassess Syrian Sanctions Amid Political Shift
European foreign ministers will gather to discuss easing sanctions on Syria following the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad by insurgents. The EU's decision will depend on the new government's inclusivity and stance on radicalization. Discussions in Riyadh emphasized lifting sanctions to aid Syria's development.
European foreign ministers are set to meet on January 27 in Brussels to discuss the potential easing of sanctions on Syria, a move contingent on the country's new political environment. This announcement was made by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas ahead of a high-level diplomatic conference in Riyadh.
Syria recently witnessed a significant change in its leadership, with President Bashar al-Assad ousted by insurgent forces led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. The group's subsequent caretaker government in Damascus necessitates a reassessment of existing sanctions by European authorities.
Saudi Arabia hosted a pivotal conference with Western and regional leaders, urging the withdrawal of sanctions to facilitate development in Syria. Discussions focused on supporting interim Syrian authorities and preventing further radicalization, with key international figures including the U.S., UK, and U.N. envoy participating.
