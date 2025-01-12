Biden and Netanyahu: A Race Against Time for Gaza Ceasefire

U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a crucial discussion on Sunday, working towards a Gaza ceasefire before Biden's term concludes on Jan. 20, according to a White House statement.

Biden stressed the urgent necessity for a ceasefire and the release of hostages, urging enhanced humanitarian aid as part of the ceasefire agreement. Netanyahu briefed Biden on the negotiations taking place in Doha, where Israeli security officials are advancing a potential deal.

The conversation also focused on recent regional dynamics, including the Lebanon ceasefire and the shifting power balance in Syria and Iran. Jake Sullivan, the U.S. National Security Advisor, expressed optimism about nearing a resolution but acknowledged ongoing challenges, particularly from Hamas.

