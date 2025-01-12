Left Menu

Biden and Netanyahu: A Race Against Time for Gaza Ceasefire

President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and release hostages. Biden emphasized the need for immediate humanitarian aid. The leaders also addressed regional changes. Progress in talks with Hamas was reported as Biden's tenure nears its end.

Updated: 12-01-2025 23:49 IST
Biden and Netanyahu: A Race Against Time for Gaza Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a crucial discussion on Sunday, working towards a Gaza ceasefire before Biden's term concludes on Jan. 20, according to a White House statement.

Biden stressed the urgent necessity for a ceasefire and the release of hostages, urging enhanced humanitarian aid as part of the ceasefire agreement. Netanyahu briefed Biden on the negotiations taking place in Doha, where Israeli security officials are advancing a potential deal.

The conversation also focused on recent regional dynamics, including the Lebanon ceasefire and the shifting power balance in Syria and Iran. Jake Sullivan, the U.S. National Security Advisor, expressed optimism about nearing a resolution but acknowledged ongoing challenges, particularly from Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

