Ukraine Offers North Korean Soldier Swap for POWs

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a bold proposition over the weekend, stating Kyiv's readiness to exchange captured North Korean soldiers for Ukrainian prisoners held in Russia. This offer comes after Ukrainian forces captured two North Korean troops in the Kursk region of Russia.

This marks the first instance of Ukraine capturing North Korean soldiers since their involvement in the ongoing conflict last fall. According to Ukrainian and Western reports, approximately 11,000 North Korean troops have been deployed in support of Russian forces, although Moscow has yet to confirm their presence.

Zelenskiy emphasized that, beyond the initial captures, more North Korean soldiers might be detained as the conflict progresses. He extended an olive branch to those who may not wish to return, offering them the chance to contribute to peace efforts by sharing the truth about the war with North Korea.

