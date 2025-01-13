Biden's Mission: Bring Americans Home from Afghanistan
President Biden is committed to securing the release of three Americans held by the Taliban since 2022. His administration is negotiating a prisoner exchange proposal, involving the high-profile prisoner, Muhammad Rahim al-Afghani. The detained Americans include Ryan Corbett, George Glezmann, and Mahmood Habibi.
- Country:
- United States
In a concerted effort to address international detentions, President Joe Biden on Sunday reached out to families of three Americans held in Afghanistan by the Taliban since 2022, reaffirming his pledge to bring them back home, as per a statement from the White House.
Reports indicate that since July, the Biden administration has been involved in discussions with the Taliban concerning a proposal for a prisoner exchange involving the Americans - Ryan Corbett, George Glezmann, and Mahmood Habibi - in return for Muhammad Rahim al-Afghani, a significant detainee at Guantanamo Bay.
The detainment timeline reveals that Corbett and Habibi were apprehended in separate situations in August 2022, following the Taliban's takeover of Kabul and the tumultuous U.S. military exit. Subsequently, Glezmann was detained later that year while visiting as a tourist.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biden
- Americans
- detained
- Afghanistan
- Taliban
- negotiation
- exchange
- Guantanamo
- prisoner
- release
ALSO READ
Peanut Vendor at the Epicenter of Currency Exchange Racket
Taliban Enforces New Ban on NGOs Employing Women
Taliban's New Directives Impact NGOs and Female Employment in Afghanistan
Pakistan's Gas Minister Sets Firm Stance on PTI's Negotiations
Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan Claims Capture of Check Post in Bajaur