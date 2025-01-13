Left Menu

Biden's Mission: Bring Americans Home from Afghanistan

President Biden is committed to securing the release of three Americans held by the Taliban since 2022. His administration is negotiating a prisoner exchange proposal, involving the high-profile prisoner, Muhammad Rahim al-Afghani. The detained Americans include Ryan Corbett, George Glezmann, and Mahmood Habibi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2025 01:22 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 01:22 IST
  • United States

In a concerted effort to address international detentions, President Joe Biden on Sunday reached out to families of three Americans held in Afghanistan by the Taliban since 2022, reaffirming his pledge to bring them back home, as per a statement from the White House.

Reports indicate that since July, the Biden administration has been involved in discussions with the Taliban concerning a proposal for a prisoner exchange involving the Americans - Ryan Corbett, George Glezmann, and Mahmood Habibi - in return for Muhammad Rahim al-Afghani, a significant detainee at Guantanamo Bay.

The detainment timeline reveals that Corbett and Habibi were apprehended in separate situations in August 2022, following the Taliban's takeover of Kabul and the tumultuous U.S. military exit. Subsequently, Glezmann was detained later that year while visiting as a tourist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

