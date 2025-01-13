Left Menu

Biden Faces Critical Decision on Americans Detained in Afghanistan

In the final days of his administration, President Biden is negotiating to bring home three Americans held in Afghanistan. The potential deal involves a swap for a Guantanamo detainee. If unresolved, the matter will be forwarded to the incoming Trump administration for further negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2025 03:39 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 03:39 IST
Biden Faces Critical Decision on Americans Detained in Afghanistan
President Joe Biden
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden engaged in crucial discussions with the families of three Americans held captive in Afghanistan, seeking a resolution before his administration's end.

The talks center on a potential exchange involving Muhammad Rahim, a detainee at Guantanamo Bay, amidst complicated negotiations with the Taliban.

As time runs short, the urgent decision awaits President Biden's final approval, with significant implications for future diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025