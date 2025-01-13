Biden Faces Critical Decision on Americans Detained in Afghanistan
In the final days of his administration, President Biden is negotiating to bring home three Americans held in Afghanistan. The potential deal involves a swap for a Guantanamo detainee. If unresolved, the matter will be forwarded to the incoming Trump administration for further negotiations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2025 03:39 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 03:39 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Joe Biden engaged in crucial discussions with the families of three Americans held captive in Afghanistan, seeking a resolution before his administration's end.
The talks center on a potential exchange involving Muhammad Rahim, a detainee at Guantanamo Bay, amidst complicated negotiations with the Taliban.
As time runs short, the urgent decision awaits President Biden's final approval, with significant implications for future diplomatic relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
