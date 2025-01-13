Historic Japan-South Korea Meeting: Restoring Regional Security Ties

In a historic move, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya is set to visit South Korea, marking the first bilateral meeting between the two nations' foreign ministers in seven years. The focus of the visit is bolstering security ties to counter China's regional influence.

This diplomatic engagement comes at a critical time as South Korea navigates political unrest following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. The meeting aims to 'reconfirm' the importance of cooperation, especially for strategic security coordination involving North Korea.

Amid these diplomatic efforts, Iwaya will also discuss security and economic cooperation with the Philippines and attend President Surangel Whipp's inauguration in Palau before returning to Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)