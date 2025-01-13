Left Menu

Kerala Legislator P V Anvar Resigns: A Political Shift

P V Anvar, a former member of the legislative assembly from Nilambur, resigned after joining the Trinamool Congress. Anvar had separated from the ruling LDF months ago and now serves as the state coordinator for the Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-01-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 10:08 IST
Mamata Banerjee Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political shift, Kerala legislator P V Anvar has stepped down from his position as the MLA of the Nilambur constituency. This decision comes shortly after his recent alignment with the Trinamool Congress.

Anvar made his resignation official on Monday, following a meeting with Speaker A N Shamseer at the Legislative Assembly complex. His departure marks a new phase in his political career.

Previously, Anvar was instrumental in forming the Democratic Movement of Kerala after parting ways with the CPI(M)-led LDF. His move to the Trinamool Congress positions him as the state coordinator for the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

