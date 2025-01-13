Biden's Foreign Policy Legacy: Challenges and Achievements

As President Joe Biden's term comes to a close, his foreign policy efforts are taking center stage. Upon entering the White House, Biden aimed to mend alliances frayed by his predecessor, Donald Trump. Yet, his tenure faced immediate tests, including a challenging withdrawal from Afghanistan and handling international conflicts.

Despite these hurdles, Biden remains steadfast in his belief that his administration restored American influence globally. His leadership saw the U.S. aiding Ukraine amid Russia's invasion and attempting to maintain stability in the Middle East. However, his approaches, particularly in Afghanistan and the Israel-Gaza conflict, have been scrutinized.

Looking forward, Biden's foreign policy achievements may be redefined by his successor's approach. As Trump readies to assume office again, Biden hopes for continued support for Ukraine from Congress. Meanwhile, U.S. Middle East strategies are under review as conflicts continue, shaping Biden's nuanced legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)