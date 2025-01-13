Delhi LG Challenges Kejriwal's Claims on Land Use Decision

In a recent statement, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has countered Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's assertions regarding changes in land use for the Shakur Basti area. Saxena clarified that no decision has been taken to alter land use, emphasizing that AAP MPs attended the concerned DDA meeting.

He accused Kejriwal of spreading misinformation about the potential eviction of the Shakur Basti Juggi community, pointing out that the Delhi Development Authority has not issued any eviction or demolition notices. Saxena stressed that Kejriwal's claims were inaccurate and misleading.

Furthermore, Saxena advised Kejriwal to focus on addressing the pressing issues of poverty and inadequate civic amenities in the area, suggesting that these fall under the Chief Minister's responsibilities. Saxena warned of potential DDA action against Kejriwal if misinformation continues.

