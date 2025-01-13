Left Menu

Crowdfunding Controversy: AAP's Atishi Under Scrutiny Amid Election Campaign

Delhi's Chief Minister Atishi faces criticism from BJP's Nalin Kohli over her crowdfunding campaign for assembly elections amidst ongoing corruption allegations against AAP. Despite the controversy, Atishi raised over Rs 15 lakh within six hours, asserting her campaign relies solely on public donations, rejecting contributions from big businessmen.

Crowdfunding Controversy: AAP's Atishi Under Scrutiny Amid Election Campaign
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has launched a crowdfunding initiative for her upcoming assembly election campaign, drawing sharp criticism from BJP leader Nalin Kohli. Kohli questioned the timing of the campaign given the corruption charges facing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) related to alleged liquor and excise scams. Kohli suggested that the crowdfunding effort could be perceived as a diversion tactic amid these allegations.

Atishi, who is contesting from the Kalkaji Assembly constituency, set a target of Rs 40 lakh and managed to raise over Rs 15 lakh within six hours through her online portal. In a statement, she highlighted the AAP's long-standing policy of relying on public donations and stressed that they do not accept money from large corporate entities, framing it as part of their commitment to honest politics.

AAP leader Reena Gupta remarked that Atishi is likely the first sitting Chief Minister to seek crowdfunding for an election campaign, underscoring the party's historical dependence on grassroots financial support. As Delhi prepares for elections on February 5, the AAP aims to maintain its formidable position following its sweeping victory in the 2020 assembly elections.

