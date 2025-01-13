Left Menu

Kejriwal Challenges BJP Over Jat OBC Status and Voter Registrations

AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal criticizes BJP, questioning Jat community's inclusion in Central OBC list. He accuses the ruling party of electoral manipulation in Delhi, questioning recent voter registration changes. Kejriwal emphasizes anomalies in the voting process and the integrity of upcoming assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 13:18 IST
Kejriwal Challenges BJP Over Jat OBC Status and Voter Registrations
AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday questioned the exclusion of the Jat community from the Central OBC list and expressed concerns over new voter registrations in the New Delhi Assembly seat. During a press conference, Kejriwal accused the ruling party of trying to compromise the integrity of the Delhi elections.

Kejriwal challenged, "The BJP is free to criticize me, but when will the Jat community, already on Delhi's OBC list, be included in the Central OBC list? Although the Prime Minister frequently visits Delhi, he has yet to address this pledge made in 2015." On January 9, Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, insisting on the inclusion of Delhi's Jat community in the Central OBC list, accusing the BJP-led Central government of reneging on its promise for a decade.

The AAP chief also revealed that a party delegation would meet the Election Commission at 3 pm to discuss two pressing issues. "Our candidate from Patparganj, Awadh Ojha, initially registered his vote in Greater Noida. After attempting to transfer it using Form 6, he received no response and was advised to complete Form 8, which he did by January 7. According to the ECI manual, both forms are admissible before nomination deadlines," Kejriwal noted.

Kejriwal alleged discrepancies in voter registration deadlines, saying, "The Delhi CEO first declared January 7 as the final date, only to inexplicably amend it to January 6, contrary to the Election Commission's guidelines. Was this a strategy to disadvantage Ojha Ji?" He further claimed unusual patterns of new voter registrations from the residences of BJP MPs and leaders in the New Delhi seat.

"This is perplexing. What impact will such suspicious voter registrations have on the election's fairness? Although the BJP succeeded in Haryana and Maharashtra, Delhi will not condone this electoral misconduct," Kejriwal warned. The Delhi assembly elections are scheduled for a single phase on February 5, with vote counting on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025