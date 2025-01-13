Shiv Sena (UBT) Advocates Solo Path in Maharashtra Polls
Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT) emphasized the need for maintaining dialogue within the INDIA bloc as the party considers contesting solo in Maharashtra polls. He urged Congress to lead communication efforts and advised against labeling former allies as traitors, aiming for organizational growth and political influence.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of Shiv Sena (UBT)'s decision to contest the Maharashtra local body polls independently, party leader Sanjay Raut emphasized the importance of dialogue within alliances. He asserted that the absence of communication among partners can spell doom for any coalition.
Raut urged the Congress, as a principal member of the opposition INDIA bloc, to spearhead communication initiatives. He highlighted that contesting against coalition partners is permissible, provided no parties are denounced as 'traitors,' focusing on organizational growth instead.
Highlighting the fallout of the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in 2019 due to severed talks, Raut urged for responsible leadership to maintain ties within the 30-party INDIA bloc. He stated that Congress should assume the role as it has succeeded in past Lok Sabha elections, promoting coalition progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gandhi Family Accused of Disrespecting Non-Gandhi Congress Leaders
BJP Questions Congress Leadership Amid Contractor's Tragic Death
Memorial Dispute: Congress vs. BJP Over Manmohan Singh's Last Rites
Sharmistha Mukherjee's Call for Congress Introspection
Political Turmoil in Kerala: CPI(M) Denies Involvement in Youth Congress Murders