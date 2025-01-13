Shiv Sena (UBT) Advocates Solo Path in Maharashtra Polls

In the wake of Shiv Sena (UBT)'s decision to contest the Maharashtra local body polls independently, party leader Sanjay Raut emphasized the importance of dialogue within alliances. He asserted that the absence of communication among partners can spell doom for any coalition.

Raut urged the Congress, as a principal member of the opposition INDIA bloc, to spearhead communication initiatives. He highlighted that contesting against coalition partners is permissible, provided no parties are denounced as 'traitors,' focusing on organizational growth instead.

Highlighting the fallout of the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in 2019 due to severed talks, Raut urged for responsible leadership to maintain ties within the 30-party INDIA bloc. He stated that Congress should assume the role as it has succeeded in past Lok Sabha elections, promoting coalition progress.

