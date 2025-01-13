P V Anvar's Dramatic Resignation: Political Shift in Kerala

P V Anvar, the Kerala legislator who recently joined the Trinamool Congress, resigned from his position as MLA of the Nilambur constituency. His decision follows a recommendation from Mamata Banerjee and concerns over a potential disqualification move by the CPI(M)-led LDF.

Anvar, a businessman-turned-politician, plans to support the Congress-led UDF in the upcoming by-election, refusing to contest the Nilambur seat. He calls for the nomination of Malappuram DCC president V S Joy, from the Christian community, for the seat to boost confidence among locals facing wildlife conflicts.

Anvar's resignation aligns with his recent disputes with the CPI(M) and leadership in Kerala. He pledges to address pressing issues like the man-animal conflict affecting high ranges, with Mamata Banerjee aiming to raise the matter in Parliament.

