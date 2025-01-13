Left Menu

Kejriwal Challenges BJP on Jat Reservation

Arvind Kejriwal accused BJP of betraying the Jat community in Delhi over unfulfilled promises of OBC reservation at the central level. Meeting with Jat leaders, Kejriwal emphasized the significant voting influence of the community in Delhi and denounced BJP for a decade-long 'injustice'.

Updated: 13-01-2025 15:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has taken a strong stand against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over unfulfilled promises made to the Jat community in Delhi.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal accused the ruling party of 'betraying' Jats by not including them in the central government's Other Backward Classes (OBC) list, despite prior commitments by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The issue, touched upon during Kejriwal's dialogue with a delegation of Jat leaders, holds potential electoral significance as the assembly polls approach, with the community constituting a major segment of voters in regions like outer Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

