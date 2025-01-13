Kejriwal Challenges BJP on Jat Reservation

Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has taken a strong stand against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over unfulfilled promises made to the Jat community in Delhi.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal accused the ruling party of 'betraying' Jats by not including them in the central government's Other Backward Classes (OBC) list, despite prior commitments by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The issue, touched upon during Kejriwal's dialogue with a delegation of Jat leaders, holds potential electoral significance as the assembly polls approach, with the community constituting a major segment of voters in regions like outer Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)