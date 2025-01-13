Diplomatic Waters: The Future of Chagos Islands
Britain and Mauritius are progressing in treaty negotiations over the Chagos Islands' future, including the strategic Diego Garcia military base. Though the October handover deal faced criticism, both nations reaffirm commitment to a treaty, countering potential U.S. security concerns over China's regional influence.
Britain and Mauritius announced significant progress in treaty negotiations regarding the future of the Chagos Islands, including the strategic U.S.-British military base on Diego Garcia. Officials from both nations discussed a deal initially struck in October that agrees to transfer control of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius while maintaining effective military operations at Diego Garcia.
Despite the initial agreement, the deal faced criticism from both U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's allies and new Mauritian Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam, who expressed a desire to renegotiate. These sentiments prompted ongoing discussions aimed at addressing the concerns of all parties involved and reaching a mutually beneficial settlement.
The joint UK-Mauritius statement reaffirmed collaborators' intentions to conclude a treaty granting Mauritius sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago, while ensuring continued secure operations of the Diego Garcia base. Concerns persist that President-elect Trump might reassess the agreement amid U.S. fears about the potential security risks stemming from China's presence in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
