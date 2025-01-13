Immigration Allegations Spark Political Clash
In a heated political exchange, AAP's Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of resettling illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants across India. He blamed the BJP-led central government for border security lapses, while BJP countered by highlighting alleged connections of AAP MLAs with immigration fraud.
- Country:
- India
In a fervent political tussle, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh leveled allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party, claiming they facilitated the settlement of illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants throughout India.
Singh, during a press conference, attributed the border security shortcomings to the BJP-led central government, labeling Union Home Minister Amit Shah as responsible due to his oversight of national borders.
The BJP retaliated against the accusations, pointing fingers at AAP MLAs Mohinder Goyal and Jai Bhagwan, implicating them in aiding immigrants with forged Aadhaar and voter IDs in Delhi. Goyal announced intentions to file a defamation suit against BJP members.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- immigration
- politics
- India
- Bangladeshi
- Rohingya
- AAP
- BJP
- allegations
- border security
- identity fraud
ALSO READ
Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Voter List Manipulation in Delhi Polls
BJP Questions Congress Leadership Amid Contractor's Tragic Death
Memorial Dispute: Congress vs. BJP Over Manmohan Singh's Last Rites
Sri Lanka's Rohingya Refugee Standoff: Human Rights Commission's Stand-Off
Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Manipulating Delhi Voter List