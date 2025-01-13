Immigration Allegations Spark Political Clash

In a fervent political tussle, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh leveled allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party, claiming they facilitated the settlement of illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants throughout India.

Singh, during a press conference, attributed the border security shortcomings to the BJP-led central government, labeling Union Home Minister Amit Shah as responsible due to his oversight of national borders.

The BJP retaliated against the accusations, pointing fingers at AAP MLAs Mohinder Goyal and Jai Bhagwan, implicating them in aiding immigrants with forged Aadhaar and voter IDs in Delhi. Goyal announced intentions to file a defamation suit against BJP members.

