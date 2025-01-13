A Delayed Nomination: Atishi's Campaign Drama

In a surprising turn of events, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi was unable to file her nomination from the Kalkaji Assembly constituency on Monday. The delay was announced by an AAP leader.

Atishi, accompanied by senior party figure Manish Sisodia, embarked on a roadshow after paying respects at a gurudwara in Giri Nagar. She then directed her attention to completing her nomination paperwork at the district election office.

However, the roadshow, which captured much public attention, ultimately caused her delay. This resulted in her attending a crucial meeting at the Election Commission office along with prominent AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, without having filed her nomination. The nomination window remains open until 3 pm, prompting Atishi to reschedule for Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)