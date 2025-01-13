Loyalty Test: Trump's NSC Shake-up Sparks Controversy

In a developing situation at the White House, senior Trump administration officials are scrutinizing career civil servants working on the National Security Council (NSC). These officials are being questioned about their political allegiances, raising concerns about potential bias in the administration's staffing approach.

This move, spearheaded by Trump's national security adviser designate Mike Waltz, signals a dramatic shift to replace nonpolitical NSC staff with personnel fully supportive of Trump's policies. Waltz has made clear his intent to overhaul the council's staffing by Inauguration Day, potentially risking valuable expertise amidst ongoing global crises.

The focus on loyalty has prompted some NSC employees to begin packing their belongings, fearing dismissal despite prior assurances of continued service. This development has sparked debate over the impact on policy deliberations and institutional knowledge at a critical juncture for U.S. foreign policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)