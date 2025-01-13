Left Menu

Starmer Voices Confidence in Finance Chief Rachel Reeves Amid Borrowing Pressure

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed strong support for Finance Minister Rachel Reeves, affirming her capability amidst rising borrowing costs. Despite the financial challenges, Starmer assured that Reeves retains the full confidence of the party, praising her handling of difficult responsibilities.

Updated: 13-01-2025 17:47 IST
In a show of unwavering support, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed his full confidence in Finance Minister Rachel Reeves, despite the mounting pressure from escalating borrowing costs faced by the nation.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Starmer lauded Reeves for her exemplary work in a highly demanding role. He stressed, "Rachel Reeves is doing a fantastic role. She has my full confidence. She has the full confidence of the entire party."

While the government's borrowing costs continue to rise, causing concern among financial analysts, Starmer emphasized his trust in Reeves' ability to navigate through the tough tasks she currently faces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

