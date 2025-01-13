Boosting Diplomatic Ties: Singapore President's Landmark India Visit

Tharman Shanmugaratnam, the President of Singapore, embarks on a pivotal five-day visit to India, aiming to invigorate diplomatic relations. Marking his inaugural visit as Singapore's head of state, Shanmugaratnam's itinerary includes key discussions with Indian leaders.

The visit, from January 14-18, involves engagements with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These talks are poised to fortify the robust partnership between the two nations, which is founded on mutual respect and trust.

Highlighting the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, the visit is expected to inject fresh impetus into the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established during Prime Minister Modi's 2024 Singapore visit. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is among the dignitaries set to confer with President Shanmugaratnam during his stay.

