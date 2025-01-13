Unity in Diversity: Modi and Abdullah Unite for J&K's Future

In a remarkable show of solidarity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah embraced cooperation on Monday, even as Abdullah is an ally of the opposition INDIA bloc. The Prime Minister, attending the inauguration of the 6.5-km Z-Morh tunnel in Ganderbal district, pledged to support the dreams and development of the Union Territory.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to the region marked his first since the formation of the Abdullah-led National Conference government in October last year. Sharing the stage, Modi was presented with a Sozni shawl by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and a papier mache painting by Abdullah. The gestured respect between the two leaders underscored both leaderships' commitment to fostering connections between 'Dil and Delhi'.

The assembly witnessed Abdullah's praises for Modi's contributions, highlighting the central government's success in enhancing J&K's peace and development. Tourists are increasingly visiting far reaches like Machil and Gurez as the region reaps the benefits of growth. Modi, recounting his enduring connection with the region, reaffirmed his commitment to walk alongside the people of J&K, dissolving distances to achieve shared dreams.

(With inputs from agencies.)