CAG Report Controversy Rocks Delhi Politics

The Delhi High Court raised serious concerns about the timely submission of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports to the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) maintained that their role ended after forwarding the reports to the Speaker, but the BJP alleged that AAP was misleading the public with fake documents.

In response to the court's observation, the BJP claimed that the AAP government lost its moral authority to govern. Delhi BJP leader Virendra Sachdeva asserted that once in power, the BJP would ensure these reports are tabled promptly. The reports allegedly include details of the construction of the 'Sheesh Mahal' and a liquor scam, which the BJP believes AAP is deliberately hiding.

The high court addressed a petition by opposition BJP MLAs, questioning the state government's delay in the discussions of these important reports. The BJP has also demanded the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, citing alleged suppression of critical CAG reports for six months.

