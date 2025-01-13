Left Menu

Breakthrough in Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Talks: A Fragile Path to Peace

US and Arab mediators have made progress towards ending the Israel-Hamas conflict and releasing hostages from Gaza. Despite marked advancements, significant negotiations remain. A draft deal requires approval from both sides, who face internal and external pressures. A phased ceasefire is under discussion.

Updated: 13-01-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 20:55 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a significant overnight development, US and Arab mediators inched closer to achieving a ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and orchestrating the release of numerous hostages held in Gaza.

Officials acknowledged strides in the delicate negotiations but underscored that the coming days are pivotal if the 15-month conflict is to reach a resolution. Despite the cautious optimism, challenges persist.

A draft deal is reportedly on the table, with mediators from Qatar exerting pressure on Hamas and US envoy Steve Witkoff influencing Israeli negotiations. A phased ceasefire is currently under discussion as both sides grapple with intricate internal issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

