Breakthrough in Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Talks: A Fragile Path to Peace

In a significant overnight development, US and Arab mediators inched closer to achieving a ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and orchestrating the release of numerous hostages held in Gaza.

Officials acknowledged strides in the delicate negotiations but underscored that the coming days are pivotal if the 15-month conflict is to reach a resolution. Despite the cautious optimism, challenges persist.

A draft deal is reportedly on the table, with mediators from Qatar exerting pressure on Hamas and US envoy Steve Witkoff influencing Israeli negotiations. A phased ceasefire is currently under discussion as both sides grapple with intricate internal issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)