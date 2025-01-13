Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Targets Modi and Kejriwal Over Caste Census Silence

Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi's former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for their silence on the caste census issue. He accused Kejriwal of adopting Modi's propaganda tactics and promised a caste survey if Congress wins in Delhi. Gandhi emphasized Congress's commitment to inclusivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 21:06 IST
Rahul Gandhi Targets Modi and Kejriwal Over Caste Census Silence
Congress leader
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a fierce critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, accusing them of deliberately avoiding the topic of caste census to deny fair representation to backward communities, Dalits, tribals, and minorities.

In a public meeting for the Delhi assembly polls, Gandhi accused AAP's Kejriwal of emulating Modi's use of 'propaganda and false promises,' as pollution, corruption, and inflation continue to plague the national capital.

Gandhi outlined his promise for a caste survey should Congress form the government in Delhi, stressing Congress's dedication to governing for all citizens, unlike crony-capitalist opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025