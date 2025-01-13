Rahul Gandhi Targets Modi and Kejriwal Over Caste Census Silence

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a fierce critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, accusing them of deliberately avoiding the topic of caste census to deny fair representation to backward communities, Dalits, tribals, and minorities.

In a public meeting for the Delhi assembly polls, Gandhi accused AAP's Kejriwal of emulating Modi's use of 'propaganda and false promises,' as pollution, corruption, and inflation continue to plague the national capital.

Gandhi outlined his promise for a caste survey should Congress form the government in Delhi, stressing Congress's dedication to governing for all citizens, unlike crony-capitalist opponents.

