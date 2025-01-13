Left Menu

Peruvian Judge Dismisses Keiko Fujimori's Money Laundering Case

A Peruvian judge has dismissed the money laundering trial against Keiko Fujimori, a three-time presidential candidate, citing a constitutional court ruling. The trial involved allegations of illegal funding from Brazilian and local firms. Fujimori leads the Popular Force party and is the daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori.

Peruvian Judge Dismisses Keiko Fujimori's Money Laundering Case

A Peruvian judge dismissed the money laundering trial against former presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori on Monday. The trial, which commenced last year, accused her of receiving illegal funds from a Brazilian construction company and local firms.

Fujimori, the daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori, was facing up to 30 years in prison over allegations of leading a criminal organization that received illicit contributions for her 2011 and 2016 political campaigns. Judge Mercedes Caballero based her decision on a recent constitutional court ruling that excluded another defendant, highlighting a violation of the right to defense.

Keiko Fujimori, 49, has run for Peru's presidency three times, most recently in 2021, losing to Pedro Castillo, who was subsequently ousted and jailed for attempting to dissolve Congress. She currently heads the influential right-wing Popular Force party. Her father, Alberto Fujimori, passed away in September last year after serving a significant portion of his sentence for human rights violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

