Congress Leaders Charged in National Herald Case: Politics of Vendetta?

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against Congress figures Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in connection with the National Herald money laundering case. The chargesheet, which also implicates Congress members Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey, has sparked significant controversy and accusations of political vendetta.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh condemned the charges as a form of 'state-sponsored crime' and a 'politics of vendetta and intimidation' orchestrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. Ramesh asserted that the Congress party and its leaders will not be silenced, reaffirming their commitment to fight back against these charges.

The legal proceedings are scheduled for April 25 at the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court, focusing on alleged violations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The case remains closely watched as it unfolds amid politically charged accusations from both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)