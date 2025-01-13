Left Menu

Political Intrigue in Maharashtra: A Solo Act or Coalition Drama?

Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT) met with NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai to discuss the future of the MVA coalition after Raut announced contesting local elections independently. Raut criticized Amit Shah for ignoring issues like Manipur's violence and Beed's unrest, accusing BJP of foundational betrayals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-01-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 23:05 IST
Political Intrigue in Maharashtra: A Solo Act or Coalition Drama?
Sanjay Raut
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut recently convened with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in Mumbai amid lingering doubts concerning the future of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition. The meeting follows Raut's declaration of his party's intent to go solo in the impending local body polls in Maharashtra.

In his discourse with reporters, Raut vehemently critiqued Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his disparaging remarks on Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray, made during Shah's Maharashtra visit. Raut accused Shah of disregarding crucial issues like the ethnic violence in Manipur.

Alleging widespread betrayal within BJP ranks, Raut argued that Shah should address local issues in Maharashtra rather than criticizing other leaders. The brief meeting at Pawar's residence was reportedly centered on the prospects for the MVA and the upcoming local elections, intensifying speculation on the coalition's stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025