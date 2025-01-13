Political Intrigue in Maharashtra: A Solo Act or Coalition Drama?

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut recently convened with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in Mumbai amid lingering doubts concerning the future of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition. The meeting follows Raut's declaration of his party's intent to go solo in the impending local body polls in Maharashtra.

In his discourse with reporters, Raut vehemently critiqued Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his disparaging remarks on Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray, made during Shah's Maharashtra visit. Raut accused Shah of disregarding crucial issues like the ethnic violence in Manipur.

Alleging widespread betrayal within BJP ranks, Raut argued that Shah should address local issues in Maharashtra rather than criticizing other leaders. The brief meeting at Pawar's residence was reportedly centered on the prospects for the MVA and the upcoming local elections, intensifying speculation on the coalition's stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)