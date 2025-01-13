Left Menu

Gaza Truce Talks: On the Brink of Resolution

Negotiators are nearing a truce agreement in the Gaza war. The White House is coordinating with President-elect Trump’s team. President Biden will discuss the progress with Egypt's President al-Sisi. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan notes the outcome remains uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 23:28 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Negotiators are reportedly close to securing a truce in the ongoing Gaza conflict, with potential implications for regional stability.

The White House is actively liaising with President-elect Donald Trump's transition team to ensure continuity in the peace talks, as stated by Jake Sullivan, national security adviser to President Joe Biden.

President Biden is expected to converse with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi regarding these critical negotiations, although Sullivan cautions that the outcome of the talks remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

