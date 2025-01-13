Rahul Gandhi Rallies for Change in Seelampur

In Seelampur, a rally led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi became a platform for residents to voice concerns over inadequate civic facilities, particularly the sporadic water supply. Many in attendance conveyed nostalgia for Sheila Dikshit's era and endorsed a change in governance toward peace.

Held in a region previously marred by communal violence, the rally saw locals like Amaan Khan criticize the current administration for failing to provide clean water. Despite free electricity, residents expressed preference for Congress leadership, recalling past developments under their rule.

Amid this political gathering, the rally's female attendees emphasized their hope for empowerment and security, resonating with Congress' vision for the future. Gandhi criticized current leaders and praised former Congress governance for inclusivity and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)