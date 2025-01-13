Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Rallies for Change in Seelampur

At a rally in Seelampur, Rahul Gandhi addressed the dissatisfaction with civic amenities and the desire for change. The event highlighted issues like water supply, with locals expressing nostalgia for Congress governance. The rally also touched on women's empowerment and criticized opponents Modi and Kejriwal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 23:35 IST
Rahul Gandhi Rallies for Change in Seelampur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Seelampur, a rally led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi became a platform for residents to voice concerns over inadequate civic facilities, particularly the sporadic water supply. Many in attendance conveyed nostalgia for Sheila Dikshit's era and endorsed a change in governance toward peace.

Held in a region previously marred by communal violence, the rally saw locals like Amaan Khan criticize the current administration for failing to provide clean water. Despite free electricity, residents expressed preference for Congress leadership, recalling past developments under their rule.

Amid this political gathering, the rally's female attendees emphasized their hope for empowerment and security, resonating with Congress' vision for the future. Gandhi criticized current leaders and praised former Congress governance for inclusivity and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025