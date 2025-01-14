Left Menu

Biden's Foreign Policy Legacy: A Stronger America

Outgoing President Joe Biden highlighted his administration's foreign policy achievements, claiming U.S. adversaries, including Russia, Iran, and China's economic ambitions, are weaker. He also addressed ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, including efforts for a ceasefire with Hamas. Biden's legacy emphasizes diplomacy over military involvement.

Updated: 14-01-2025 03:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden aimed to showcase his administration's robust foreign policy record on Monday. Addressing diplomats at the State Department, he argued that U.S. adversaries are now weaker, citing support for Ukraine against Russia and Israel in the Middle East.

Biden asserted the U.S. is "winning the worldwide competition", counteracting fears of an economic eclipse by China. He emphasized America's strengthened alliances and the diminished stature of rivals like Russia and Iran, sans military interventions.

Biden announced progress towards a deal with Hamas, aiming to end hostilities in Gaza before his term concludes on January 20. Criticized for his support of Israel amid escalating violence, Biden defended measures taken to maintain security and humanitarian efforts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

